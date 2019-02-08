202
Home » Local News » Audit: Firms of state…

Audit: Firms of state venture fund’s advisers got $21M

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 1:28 pm 02/08/2019 01:28pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland auditors say two members of an advisory committee formed to provide investment advice for a state venture fund were associated with firms that received more than $21 million through the fund.

The report released Friday on the Maryland Technology Development Corporation covers a period from January 2015 to April 2018. TEDCO was created in 1998 by the state to commercialize technology developed at Maryland universities.

The audit found the entity had not adopted regulations for direct equity investments through the Maryland Venture Fund, as required by state law, and it didn’t establish policies to prevent conflicts of interest.

TEDCO says it has formed a committee to provide investment oversight. It also says it drafted regulations for investments through the fund in December and plans to finalize them in April.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500