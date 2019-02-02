202
2 killed, 10 injured after car crashes into transit bus

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 7:38 pm 02/22/2019 07:38pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say two people were killed and 10 others injured when a car crashed into a Maryland Transit Administration bus in southwest Baltimore.

Media outlets cite police reports which say the bus was pulling out from a light rail station around 4:30 p.m. Friday and turning on Patapsco Avenue when the crash occurred. No further details were available Friday night.

According to police, there were four passengers inside the car. Officials say the two dead people were in the car, and eight of the 10 people hurt were on the bus. Police say the injuries are not life threatening.

