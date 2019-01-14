Storm leaves snow, ice and power outages in mid-Atlantic

PowerOutage.us reports about 41,000 customers without power in North Carolina on Monday morning. In Virginia, about 23,000 customers are in the dark. That's down from about 200,000 in both states on Sunday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — As the mid-Atlantic digs out and scrapes away ice after a winter storm, power companies are restoring service to tens of thousands of customers.

PowerOutage.us reports about 41,000 customers without power in North Carolina on Monday morning. In Virginia, about 23,000 customers are in the dark. That’s down from about 200,000 in both states on Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports that 10.6 inches of snow fell at Dulles International Airport by midnight, 10.3 inches at Ronald Reagan National Airport and 6.6 inches at Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Meteorologist Luis Rosa says the storm is the most significant the area has seen in three years, but because of the partial government shutdown, they aren’t able to give details about any records that were set.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.