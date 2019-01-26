202
Police in Virginia arrest fugitive days after fatal crash

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man wanted on accusations that he fled the scene of a fatal crash that came after a police chase.

Newport News police spokeswoman Kelly King said in a news release that Darrell Pittman was taken into custody early Saturday without incident.

Police Chief Steve Drew told the Daily Press that he had been wanted before the crash on a firearms charge and other warrants. Drew said more charges could be coming.

Police say that Pittman was a passenger in a Ford Explorer Wednesday when it crashed into a minivan while fleeing a traffic stop. The driver of the Ford Explorer faces charges including involuntary manslaughter.

Local News
