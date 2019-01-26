202
Police in Delaware charge man with robbing store with knife

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 11:44 am 01/26/2019 11:44am
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they’ve arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station earlier this month at knifepoint.

The Newark Police Department said the robbery happened early Jan. 17 at an Exxon station. Police say a man entered the business with a large kitchen knife demanding money. He fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said Friday that they used surveillance video and witness interviews to identify 29-year-old John J. Nichols of New Castle as a suspect.

He was taken into custody Friday without incident and charged with first-degree robbery among other counts.

Authorities didn’t make clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Topics:
500