Man suspected of shooting at troopers arrested in Virginia

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 7:57 pm 01/16/2019 07:57pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a Delaware man suspected of firing at troopers has been arrested.

News outlets report 20-year-old Isaiah Peppers was arrested Tuesday in Hampton, Virginia. Police say they found a revolver in his backpack and rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

A state police release says troopers attempted to pull over Peppers’ vehicle Friday for speeding in Dorchester County, Maryland, but he refused to stop. They say Peppers is suspected of shooting out of the driver’s side window and striking a trooper’s vehicle. Troopers didn’t fire their own guns during the incident and there were no reported injuries.

The abandoned vehicle was found and Peppers was later arrested. He is charged with offenses including attempted second-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

