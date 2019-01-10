202.5
Homicides suspect still on loose after wild police chase

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 10:43 am 01/10/2019 10:43am
Police work at the scene along Interstate-95 North near the Philadelphia International Airport following a crash during a multi-state police chase Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. A Wilmington, Del., police vehicle, at left, flipped in the chase. Police launched a manhunt in South Philadelphia for a murder suspect who led police on a chase along Interstate 95, triggering a crash that left three officers injured, and then fled on foot after crashing into a SEPTA bus at Broad and Oregon Streets. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man named as a person of interest in multiple homicides in Delaware remains on the loose, a day after a wild police chase crossed into Pennsylvania and caused two separate crashes that injured several people including officers and a 3-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother tells KYW-TV the family was traveling on Interstate 95 from Baltimore to New York City for a birthday celebration when their car was hit.

Meghan Stone-Kirts says all five people in the car were hurt, but her 3-year-old son David Tillman was seriously injured. He’s in critical condition at Children’s Hospital with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed and a spinal injury.

Philadelphia police say they’re still searching for 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson, who fled the second crash scene at a busy intersection in the city.

