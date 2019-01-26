202
Delaware man charged with having meth, illegal gun

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 10:45 am 01/26/2019 10:45am
DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they found nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine when they went to search a man on probation.

A news release from the Delaware State Police says officers went to a house to help probation officers with a search of 52-year-old David Tharp on Friday.

Police say they found the methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, ammunition and money they believe was from a drug sale.

He was charged with multiple drug and weapons counts. He had been prohibited from having a gun or ammunition because of his probation.

The news release said Tharp was being held Saturday and didn’t make clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Topics:
crime Local News methamphetamine arrest
