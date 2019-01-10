DC food banks run short of money feeding government workers

Capital Area Food Bank's Hunger Lifeline, Radha Muthiah said the food bank expects to serve as many as 600,000 more meals this month at a cost of $300,000 as the shutdown ripples through the local economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., food bank says it is seeing an influx of furloughed and unpaid government workers as the government shutdown continues.

The chief executive of the Capital Area Food Bank’s Hunger Lifeline, Radha Muthiah, tells The Washington Post the food bank expects to serve as many as 600,000 more meals this month at a cost of $300,000 as the shutdown ripples through the local economy.

Nonprofit organizations say the shutdown over President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall is coinciding with the worst two months for donations. They worry their funding may not cover the need.

The United Way in the nation’s capital and a utility company that provides electricity to the District have each pledged $50,000 to area nonprofits to help cover the shortfall.

