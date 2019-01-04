202.5
Home » Local News » Coppin State president to…

Coppin State president to step down at school year’s end

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 10:58 am 01/04/2019 10:58am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first female president of Coppin State University has announced she’ll step down at the end of the school year.

News outlets report that Maria Thompson wrote in an email to the university community that she would return to her hometown of Nashville “to begin a new chapter,” following her recovery from cancer and recent marriage.

The 57-year-old became president of the historically black university in 2015, two years after an investigation found evidence of serious mismanagement.

Thompson says the university is now “on the right course” financially. Enrollment, however, is still down. Thompson says she’ll work to recruit and retain students during the remainder of her tenure.

University System of Maryland spokesman Mike Lurie says the search process for a new president typically takes at least five months.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going. See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500