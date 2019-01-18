202
Amtrak modifies service because of winter storms

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 8:55 am 01/18/2019 08:55am
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Amtrak is modifying service in the Northeast and Midwest because of winter storms moving through the region. The Capitol Limited, from Chicago to Washington, and the Lake Shoe Limited, from Chicago to New York, are canceled on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak is modifying service in the Northeast and Midwest because of winter storms moving through the region.

The Capitol Limited, from Chicago to Washington, and the Lake Shoe Limited, from Chicago to New York, are canceled on Saturday.

On Sunday, five Acela trains and six Northeast Regional trains will not operate between New York and Boston. Six Keystone trains are canceled between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Two Pennsylvanian trains are canceled between New York and Pittsburgh. Two Vermonter trains on Sunday will not run between St. Albans, Vermont, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Northeast Corridor service between New York and Washington will run as scheduled.

Amtrak passengers are advised to check on the status of their trains throughout the weekend.

