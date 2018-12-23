202.5
Police: Man stabbed in neck outside of Frederick bar

By The Associated Press December 23, 2018 11:42 am 12/23/2018 11:42am
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Frederick are investigating a stabbing outside of a bar.

In a Sunday statement, the Frederick Police Department said it was alerted to a local hospital where a patient was being treated after having been stabbed in the neck. The patient reported being attacked during an altercation outside a bar.

Officers went to the bar and say they located evidence of an assault. Detectives on Sunday were canvassing for witnesses and more evidence.

Despite the location of the stabbing wound, police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

