202.5
Home » Local News » Police: Baltimore woman killed…

Police: Baltimore woman killed after giving money from car

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 4:38 pm 12/01/2018 04:38pm
95 Shares

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police say a woman who gave money out of her car window to what looked like a needy young mother was then stabbed to death by a man who tried to steal her wallet.

In a statement, police say 52-year-old Jacquelyn Smith of Harford County was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle Saturday when she rolled down her window to give money to a woman who was carrying a baby or something made to look like a baby.

Police said the woman had a cardboard sign saying, “Please Help me feed my Baby.”

Police said a man approached the vehicle to thank Smith for giving money but then tried to steal Smith’s wallet. A struggle ensued and the man stabbed Smith and fled on foot with the woman holding the sign.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore baltimore city police baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Jacquelyn Smith killing Local News Maryland News murder National News robbery stabbing woman killed
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Remembering Penny Marshall

Photos from the life and career of director and actress Penny Marshall, who died Dec. 18, 2018, at age 75.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500