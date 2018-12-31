202.5
Home » Local News » NASA spacecraft enters orbit…

NASA spacecraft enters orbit around asteroid, sets records

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 8:32 pm 12/31/2018 08:32pm
Share

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft entered orbit Monday around the asteroid Bennu, 70 million miles (110 million kilometers) from Earth. It's the smallest celestial body ever to be orbited by a spacecraft. Bennu is just 1,600 feet (500 meters) across.

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has gone into orbit around an ancient asteroid, setting a pair of records.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft entered orbit Monday around the asteroid Bennu, 70 million miles (110 million kilometers) from Earth. It’s the smallest celestial body ever to be orbited by a spacecraft. Bennu is just 1,600 feet (500 meters) across.

The spacecraft’s laps are barely a mile (1.6 kilometers) above the asteroid’s surface, another record.

Osiris-Rex arrived at Bennu in early December and flew in formation with it until the latest maneuver. The goal is to grab gravel samples in 2020 for return to Earth in 2023.

The New Year’s Eve milestone occurred just hours before another NASA explorer, New Horizons, was set to fly past an icy space rock beyond Pluto.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News nasa National News OSIRIS-REx Science News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Today in History: Jan. 1
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
December government shutdown
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick