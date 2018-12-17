202.5
Lawsuit to decide Jackson statue fate in Charlottesville too

Lawsuit to decide Jackson statue fate in Charlottesville too

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 12:11 pm 12/17/2018 12:11pm
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, city workers prepare to drape a tarp over the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in Justice park in Charlottesville, Va. Efforts to take down America’s monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them gained explosive momentum following the deadly violence a year ago in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit seeking to stop the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Charlottesville, Virginia, will now also cover the statue of another Confederate general, Stonewall Jackson.

The Daily Progress reported Friday that Judge Richard E. Moore approved the motion to amend the lawsuit more than a year after it was filed in October 2017. Moore also approved an amendment that seeks to hold individual city councilmembers liable for shrouding the statues.

The Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Confederate monuments in spring 2017. Plaintiffs including Virginia’s Sons of Confederate Veterans sued in March 2017.

City councilors ordered the statues shrouded after protester Heather Heyer was killed during the deadly August 2017 white nationalist rally.

The lawsuit is set to go to trial next month.

