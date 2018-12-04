202.5
Home » Local News » Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts…

Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts get a boost in funding

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 5:56 am 12/04/2018 05:56am
Share
An egret enjoys a snack in the Chesapeake Bay watershed in this WTOP file photo. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay will soon get a boost in funding.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that more than $13 million in grants are being awarded to bay restoration and conservation programs.

The health of the nation’s largest estuary is improving after decades of poor health caused by pollution. But the bay still faces challenges when it comes to preventing manure and storm water from flowing into the watershed.

Some of the projects supported by the grants will focus on helping farmers and towns to continue to reduce runoff.

The states in the bay’s watershed are Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia as well as the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
chesapeake bay Local News Science News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500