Attorney General Mark Herring running for Va. governor

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 1:59 am 12/10/2018 01:59am
Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring and his wife Laura, right, celebrate his re-election with supporters at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Herring won a second term as Virginia's attorney general Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican John Adams. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he’s going to run for governor.

Herring, a Democrat, told the Washington Post he’s planning to run in 2021.

Virginia does not allow governors to seek consecutive terms, meaning current Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for re-election.

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election last year as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

Herring has been a frequent critic of the president and a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, immigrant-friendly policies, and stricter gun control.

Other Democrats who may run for governor include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Topics:
2021 Local News Local Politics and Elections News mark herring ralph northam Virginia virginia governor
