Missing Maryland State Police bloodhound found

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 11:23 am 11/30/2018 11:23am
This image provided by the Maryland State Police shows a police dog named Gunner, a bloodhound, who's missing after he took off after deer near his handler's home on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Maryland State Police said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, that Gunner walked from his handler's home in Talbot County on Wednesday morning. (Maryland State Police via AP)

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A police dog who was missing after taking off after some deer on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been found.

Maryland State Police spokesman Ron Snyder said by telephone Friday that a tipster spotted Gunner, a bloodhound, on Thursday not far from where he went missing in Talbot County a day earlier.

Gunner is back home and in good health, Snyder said.

The hound escaped his collar and chased a group of deer he spotted as he was walked from his handler’s home on Wednesday morning.

