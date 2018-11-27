202.5
Funeral home worker accused of mixing up human remains

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 3:52 pm 11/27/2018 03:52pm
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — A funeral home owner who worked in Maryland is accused of theft, forging death certificates and mixing up human remains.

WTTG-TV reported Monday that a Prince George’s County grand jury indicted Shaun Reid on seven counts.

Investigators say when Reid was delayed in getting a body cremated, he gave out ashes in his possession. Documents say Reid was fined in 2014 for working without a funeral license in Maryland. In 2017, he was fined $8,000 in Washington.

Reid is operating in Virginia, where he owns Reid Funeral Home. A Virginia Department of Health Professions spokeswoman says he’s not licensed but is legally able to operate because he’s working with a licensed funeral director.

Reid’s attorney says they’re not in a position to comment. Reid is scheduled for trial in January.

