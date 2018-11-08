202.5
Ex-Marshall University running back dies at 25

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 5:00 pm 11/08/2018 05:00pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Marshall University standout running back who led the team to a conference championship has died.

News outlets report 25-year-old Devon Johnson passed away Tuesday at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

Marshall head coach Doc Holliday learned about Johnson’s passing after Tuesday’s practice. Holliday says he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Johnson’s death. The cause of death was not known Thursday.

During the 2014 season, Johnson produced 1,767 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead Marshall to the Conference USA championship. He also set the Marshall single-game record for rushing yards with 272 against Florida Atlantic on Oct. 25, 2014.

Johnson was a native of Richlands, Virginia.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers in 2016 but never made the team.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail

