2 sides settle in suits over reporter’s twitter account

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 8:12 pm 11/16/2018 08:12pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two lawsuits over a reporter’s Twitter account have ended with both sides agreeing to drop their claims.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Virginia Tech football beat reporter Andy Bitter will retain access to the account.

BH Media Group, parent company of The Roanoke Times, sued Bitter after he left the Times for The Athletic, where he continued to report on Virginia Tech football. The Roanoke Times said the account should’ve remained with the Times, saying it had been given to Bitter by one of its previous reporters.

In the initial suit, BH Media estimated it would take $150,000 and seven years to hire someone to create a similar list of potential customers via a Twitter account. In a countersuit, Bitter accused the Times of libel in its reporting on the lawsuit.

