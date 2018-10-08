202
Home » Local News » Virginia Beach moves forward…

Virginia Beach moves forward with murder charge despite lack of body

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 3:45 am 10/08/2018 03:45am
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia are expected to bring a man to trial on murder charges, even though his former girlfriend’s body was never found.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Virginia Beach is working on what could be the 11th bodiless murder case to be tried in Virginia.

The case is against 41-year-old Lamont Johnson. He is charged in the death of Bellamy Gamboa. Police spent $50,000 unsuccessfully trying to find her body in a landfill. A trial date is yet to be set.

Despite the challenges, such cases have a higher national conviction rate than the overall conviction rate for killings. That’s likely because only the strongest cases proceed.

Evidence often includes phone and bank records and testimony from relatives that the victim would never pick up and leave.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ap crime murder police Virginia virginia beach
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thousands turn out for Army Ten-Miler

Roughly 35,000 people were up bright and early Sunday outside the Pentagon, ready to run the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500