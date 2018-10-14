202
Home » Local News » Thousands in fines issued…

Thousands in fines issued for campaign signs in Delaware

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 6:58 pm 10/14/2018 06:58pm
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials have issued thousands of dollars in fines to candidates for office in Delaware because of campaign sign violations.

That’s according to Delaware State News, which reported Saturday that the Delaware Department of Transportation had confiscated 569 signs from individuals running in either the primary or general elections as of Oct. 1. The department has fined 76 individuals $14,225, although some of those infringements were waived.

Transportation department spokesman C.R. McLeod says employees regularly sweep the state for illegal signs during election season. He says first-time offenders get a warning.

Violations can include the timing of when a sign is placed on public land or how close a sign is to a public road.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500