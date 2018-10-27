202
Maryland early voting over double 2014 totals so far

By The Associated Press October 27, 2018 11:14 am 10/27/2018 11:14am
There is at least one early voting center in every county, and 12 counties have more than one center. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

BALTIMORE (AP) — So far more than double the number of people have voted early in Maryland compared to the midterms four years ago.

State election officials told The Baltimore Sun nearly 170,000 people have voted through the first two days of early voting through Friday night. The newspaper says the number of voters each day was more than twice the numbers for the first two days in 2014.

High early-voting levels are occurring elsewhere, as voters are energized in the current political environment. The top race this fall is for governor between Republican incumbent Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous.

Early voting in Maryland lasts through Nov. 1, with 79 polling stations open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Same-day voter registration is available during early voting but not on Election Day.

2018 Maryland governors race early voting Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
