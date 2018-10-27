202
Maryland billboard seeks clues to twin’s death in 1996

By The Associated Press October 27, 2018 1:31 pm 10/27/2018 01:31pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman whose twin sister was killed 22 years ago in Maryland is looking to uncover more information to find her killer by posting a billboard near where the crime occurred.

Jennifer Carrieri tells The Baltimore Sun she’s hopeful the billboard going up Monday in Baltimore County will reach people who don’t watch news or television.

The red billboard has a photo of Jody LeCornu that reads “find my killer” and offers a reward.

LeCornu was 23 years old when she was found fatally shot in her car March 2, 1996 in a shopping center parking lot. Investigators believe she was shot while seated inside her car at another shopping center and drove to the other center. Witnesses say a man followed the car and later removed an item inside.

baltimore Baltimore, MD News billboard Jody LeCornu Local News Maryland News shooting
