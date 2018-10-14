202
Man charged after crash injures 3 children, others

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 12:26 pm 10/14/2018 12:26pm
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man is facing multiple charges after an alcohol-related crash that left multiple people injured, including three children.

Police said in a news release Sunday that 38-year-old James N. Cannon of Delmar pulled into the path of a Toyota SUV Saturday afternoon at an intersection in Millsboro.

The news release says the driver of the Toyota, along with a 6-year-old and an 18-month-old passenger, were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A 4-year-old passenger was taken to another hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Cannon and a 34-year-old woman in his car were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cannon faces charges including vehicular assault and driving under the influence. He was arraigned and taken into custody in lieu of bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

