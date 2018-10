By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI confirms 2 additional suspicious packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar to 5 others.

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI confirms 2 additional suspicious packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar to 5 others.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.