202
Home » Local News » Electoral board members suspended,…

Electoral board members suspended, jury to hear their case

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 1:54 am 10/23/2018 01:54am
Share
iStock/Thinkstock

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has temporarily suspended two electoral board members facing malfeasance in office charges while granting a request for a jury to hear their case.

The Progress-Index reports that the State Board of Elections alleges Hopewell Electoral Board members David Silvestro and Herbert Townes Jr. voted to submit an illegal draft ballot and voted behind closed doors to hire a new registrar. The request came Monday as the state prepared to present its case.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Forster challenged the continuance and said it must be heard quickly as “a cloud” hangs over the election process.

Circuit Court Judge W. Edward Tomko III agreed, but cited their right to request a jury. He granted a continuance, but said they must be temporarily removed from the board.

___

Information from: The Progress-Index, http://www.progress-index.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
David Silvestro elections electoral board Government News Herbert Townes Jr. Local News Va. State Board of Elections Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500