Delaware reports first pediatric flu case of the season

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 3:20 pm 10/14/2018 03:20pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Health officials in Delaware have confirmed the state’s first pediatric case of the flu this season.

The News Journal reports the 5-year-old patient from Sussex County is among the six total cases confirmed as of Oct. 5.

Thirty-five people died during last year’s flu season, the highest number since the state began keeping records in 2004. More than 9,000 cases were confirmed.

Residents are encouraged to get flu shots as soon as possible. It takes about two weeks after receiving the vaccine for antibodies to develop.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Local News
