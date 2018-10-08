Arne Sorenson and Marillyn Hewson earn how much? Here are the region’s highest-paid public company CEOs

All put together, the 25 highest-paid D.C.-area execs leading public companies were paid about $384.2 million last year. But only about $107.8 million of that was in cash, if that makes you feel better.

This year’s annual proxy reports yielded more than 125 local executives earning at least $3 million in total compensation in 2017. If you think that sounds like a lot, you’re right — the D.C. metro area pays its CEOs more than 20 percent more than the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Out of the top 25, four lead government contracting companies, four head tech firms and four are in hospitality. But real estate is the top industry for top earners, with six CEOs represented. You can have a look at the complete list in the gallery above. You can take a look at the region’s highest CEO-employee pay ratios here.

Expect this lineup of CEOs to change next year. For one, David Zaslav, Discovery Inc.’s very well-compensated CEO, is not going to be a local guy…