Virginia officer shoots, kills domestic assault suspect

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 7:45 am 09/18/2018 07:45am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in a domestic assault has been shot and killed by a police officer in Virginia.

Virginia Beach police Officer Tonya Pierce tells The Virginian-Pilot witnesses saw a man assaulting a woman in the hallway of an apartment complex early Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the man had fled and was armed. When they found him, Pierce says he didn’t comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon and pointed the gun at police, at which point an officer shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The names and races of the officer and man haven’t been released.

Pierce says the assaulted woman was hospitalized, but she didn’t know the extent of her injuries.

The commonwealth’s attorney, internal affairs and homicide unit will investigate.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Local News Virginia virginia beach
