202
Home » Local News » NRA lawyer kicked off…

NRA lawyer kicked off Virginia lawsuit for ethical sanction

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 8:40 am 09/14/2018 08:40am
2 Shares

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A lawyer representing the National Rifle Association in a Virginia lawsuit has been removed from the case for not disclosing an ethical sanction.

The Washington Post reports William Brewer III was to defend the NRA against an insurance broker, but wasn’t licensed in Virginia. To proceed, he signed a form vouching for his good standing, despite a 2016 fine for trying to influence potential jurors in Texas.

Judge Liam O’Grady removed Brewer on Thursday, citing “findings of bad faith.” Brewer says his partners will handle the case pending possible appeal.

The NRA is embroiled in a lawsuit against Lockton Cos. The organizations used to work together to cover costs related to improper firearm usage, but Lockton stopped after New York regulators said it was illegal, imposing a $7 million fine.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News ethics Local News nra Virginia William Brewer
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500