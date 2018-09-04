202
Naval Academy to begin new initiative on officer aptitude

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 5:00 pm 09/04/2018 05:00pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy’s superintendent says a new initiative to identify midshipmen who lack the overall aptitude to be naval officers will be implemented throughout the school this year.

Vice Adm. Ted Carter discussed the initiative before the academy’s Board of Visitors Tuesday.

Carter says he started a pilot program at the academy last spring because he was concerned that a small number of midshipmen didn’t measure up in some areas. In addition to academic and physical requirements, midshipmen are supposed to demonstrate aptitude in leadership, character, professionalism, teamwork and judgment.

Carter says the new initiative aims to find shortcomings in midshipmen much earlier on, so that they can be addressed before students enter their last year.

He says new Midshipmen Development Reports will create clearly defined measures of performance.

Topics:
Education News Local News us navy
