Man charged with stabbing during fight in Delaware

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 10:29 am 09/03/2018 10:29am
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Police say a man was arrested and charged with stabbing another man during a fight.

WMDT reports that the altercation happened early Sunday morning in Millsboro.

Police say the 33-year-old suspect got into a fight with a 40-year-old man and stabbed him. The suspect is also accused of causing damage to the victim’s car windshield. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was taken to jail on charges including assault.

Topics:
Local News
