Man charged with fraudulently billing NSA for contract work

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 11:25 am 09/14/2018 11:25am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Florida man who worked for a National Security Agency contractor in Maryland has been charged with submitting fraudulent timesheets that billed the federal government at least $250,000 for work he didn’t perform.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office on Thursday charged Todd Andrew Leasure with making false statements.

A court filing says Leasure submitted false timesheets in which he claimed to have worked on a services contract more than 1,500 hours more than he actually did between 2014 and 2017.

The filing says Leasure lived in Orlando, Florida, and frequently traveled to Maryland to work as a database administrator for a company contracted by the NSA to provide information technology services.

Court records don’t indicate whether Leasure is represented by an attorney.

