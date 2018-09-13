Greater Washington has waited for months. Here’s what Jeff Bezos finally had to say about HQ2.

“We will announce a decision before the end of this year,” said Jeff Bezos gave as his only response regarding HQ2 at a supremely well-attended dinner marking The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.’s 32nd anniversary.

Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters will be … decided by Dec. 31.

That was the response the etailing giant’s CEO and founder, Jeff Bezos, gave to fellow billionaire and The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) co-founder David Rubenstein when asked in an interview about its yearlong search for its so-called HQ2, a $5 billion, 50,000-employee endeavor that has 20 markets around North America, including Greater Washington, vigorously vying to host it.

“We will announce a decision before the end of this year,” Bezos gave as his only response regarding HQ2 at a supremely well-attended dinner marking The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.’s 32nd anniversary. “We’ve made tremendous progress. The team is working their butts off on this and we will get there.”

And yet, despite the anticlimactic response to the most-anticipated economic development decision in recent memory, the evening, like so many other companies and things, belonged to Bezos.

Never had so many business leaders…