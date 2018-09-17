202
Home » Local News » Ex-US Rep. John Dingell,…

Ex-US Rep. John Dingell, 92, in hospital after heart attack

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 1:14 pm 09/17/2018 01:14pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., listens to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. speak during a campaign stop in Detroit. Dingell is in a Detroit-area hospital after suffering a heart attack early Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House or Senate in U.S. history, is in a Detroit-area hospital after a heart attack.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says her husband is “alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes as usual.” She says the 92-year-old had a heart attack early Monday.

Debbie Dingell says: “We’ll know more later.”

John Dingell, a Democrat, was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014, the same year that his wife was elected to his 12th District seat in southeastern Michigan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500