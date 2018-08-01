202
Virginia launches new emergency room communications program

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 4:40 am 08/01/2018 04:40am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has launched a new program connecting all emergency rooms to a new program designed to streamline and speed up doctors’ access to patient information.

Officials said the Emergency Department Care Coordination Program is the first of its kind in the country.

Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that the program is a “huge step in the right direction.” Northam, a pediatric neurologist, said the program will give doctors the tools to improve care while cutting unnecessary costs.

The program will incorporate the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program and Advance Healthcare Directive Registry to give doctors real-time information about patients drug history and their preferences for end-of-life care.

