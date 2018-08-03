Several cities file federal lawsuit against Trump over ACA

Several cities are suing President Donald Trump's administration in federal court for allegedly sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several cities are suing President Donald Trump’s administration in federal court for allegedly sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on behalf of Baltimore; Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Chicago. Residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, also are part of the lawsuit.

Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s health commissioner, says efforts to sabotage the ACA are directly increasing the number of uninsured and underinsured Baltimore residents. She says it will increase demand for services without additional resources.

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis says the city brought the lawsuit “to safeguard the fundamental rights of Baltimore residents to health care by stopping the Trump administration’s unlawful efforts to sabotage the Affordable Care Act.”

This version corrects that residents from Charlottesville, Virginia, are part of the lawsuit, not the city of Charlottesville.

