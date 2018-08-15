202
N. Va. dominates Inc. 5000, but D.C. and Maryland have strong showings

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 15, 2018 3:08 pm 08/15/2018 03:08pm
A majority of the fastest-growing private companies in Greater Washington are government services firms based in Northern Virginia, according to the Inc. 5000 released Wednesday, but a handful of businesses from the District and Montgomery County made strong showings for their first appearances.

Of Inc.’s top 500 fastest-growing private companies, 46 are located in the D.C. area — up from 35 last year and 36 in 2016. Thirty companies based here made the list for the first time.

Fundrise, a D.C.-based real estate crowdfunding investing platform, ranks No. 35 overall, bringing in $14.7 million in revenue last year — and a three-year growth rate of 7,340 percent. Founded in 2010 by brothers Ben and Daniel Miller (sons of Western Development Corp.’s Herb Miller), Fundrise last year raised about $14.6 million in just 24 hours, topping its goal of $10 million.

Another newcomer to the list, Silver Spring-based Mindoula Health Inc., landed one spot behind Fundrise. The highest ranking company…

