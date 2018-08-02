202
2 sentenced for garage attack during Charlottesville rally

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 7:26 pm 08/23/2018 07:26pm
This undated photo provided by the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Goodwin, of Ward, Ark. Goodwin and Alex Ramos have received multi-year prison sentences for the beating of DeAndre Harris, a black man who was left severely injured the day of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Lonoke County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two men have received multi-year prison sentences for the beating of a black man who was left severely injured the day of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that Alex Ramos of Georgia was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday, while Jacob Goodwin of Arkansas was sentenced to eight years.

Both were convicted of malicious wounding in the August 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris.

The attack in a parking garage by a group of men was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.

Prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head and bragged about the attack on Facebook.

A third man was also convicted in the attack, and a fourth has been charged.

