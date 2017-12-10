Police catch armed bank robbery suspect after chase

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police have apprehended a suspect in an armed bank robbery after he led them on a chase.

Police said officers responded to the PNC Bank in Towson just after 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed bank robbery. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but said he fled in a black sport-utility vehicle.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle drove off the road. Police arrested the man shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the Owings Mills area. They recovered a gun and an unspecified amount of money.

There were no injuries.

Police said the man is in custody. They did not immediately release his name.

