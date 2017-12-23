201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Green Christmas? $100 bills…

Green Christmas? $100 bills handed out for holiday giving

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 6:31 pm 12/23/2017 06:31pm
Share

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) — An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills.

The donor arranged for her pastor at Severna Park United Methodist Church to distribute a $100 bill to each of 100 different congregants on the first Sunday of December as the holiday season began.

Recipients were instructed to use the money wherever they saw a need. Some congregants gave used the money to tip waitresses. One took a cancer patient on a mini shopping spree. Another held a pizza party for a group of homeless people.

The donor told The Washington Post she was inspired to do something positive after feeling glum in the aftermath of the year’s violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
100 Funny & Weird News Latest News Local News National News severna park Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas movies

Cheesy. Cliché. Sentimental. Sure, they're all that. And, here are the top 25 movies to get you in the holiday spirit.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest