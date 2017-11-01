West Virginia again approves Mountain Valley Pipeline

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia environmental regulators have lifted their suspension of the permit for building the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas down the center of West Virginia for 195 miles.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection first issued the water quality certification in March, which followed public hearings and review of the projected impact on the state’s waters.

In June, five citizen groups asked a federal appeals court to overturn the state approval.

In September, the DEP vacated its approval to re-evaluate the application and determine whether it complied with the federal Clean Water Act.

Secretary Austin Caperton, who heads the department, said as a result they put in stronger safeguards for West Virginia waterways.

Environmentalists say the state agency is failing to do its duty.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.