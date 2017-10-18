Lerners own a piece of $100B market, and real estate has nothing to do with it

Lerner Enterprises, one of Greater Washington’s largest real estate developers, wants a piece of the foreign language market.

Pourquoi?

Well, probably because it’s a 12-figure industry.

Fluent City, a Brooklyn-based foreign language learning company, has landed $3 million in new funding from a crew of investors led by Rockville-based Lerner, the developer and majority owner of the Washington Nationals. It is the second time in 13 months that Lerner has invested in Fluent City.

“Fluent City created an innovative method for language learning that is improving outcomes for learners across the globe,” Michael Cohen, Lerner director, said in a release. “Their thorough and disciplined approach is impressive and we are very excited to be both investors and partners with them going forward. We view this as a big opportunity.”

The release does not detail Lerner’s specific investment, but it does mention the other participants in the $3 million round, among them New Ground Ventures, ZG…