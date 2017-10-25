201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Filipino WWII veterans awarded…

Filipino WWII veterans awarded Congressional Gold Medal

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 2:23 pm 10/25/2017 02:23pm
Share
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wis., presents the Congressional Gold Medal to Filipino veterans of World War II and their next of kin, from left, Celestino Almeda, Frank Francone, Aquilino Delen, Ryan, Alicia Benitez, Margrit Baltazar and Caroline Burkhart, during a ceremony at the Emancipation Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Standing with the recipients are, from left back row, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hi., Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hi. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat Japan.

At a ceremony Wednesday at the Capitol, a group of veterans and family members of those who died belatedly received the medals, the nation’s highest civilian award.

More than 250,000 Filipino soldiers served alongside U.S. soldiers in World War II, including more than 57,000 who died. After the war ended, President Harry Truman signed laws that stripped away promises of benefits and citizenship for Filipino veterans.

Only recently have the veterans won back some concessions and acknowledgment, including the gold medal. Some received lump-sum payments as part of the 2009 economic stimulus law.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called Wednesday’s ceremony “long, long overdue.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Congress News Government News Latest News Local News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost Roads IV: Abandoned local highways

For a fourth year in a row, WTOP unearths six more rundown, abandoned highways in Maryland and Virginia. Ramble down these crumbling ghost roads if you dare.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest