Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. avoids serious injury after being hit on forearm by 96.8 mph pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared to avoid a serious injury when the New York Yankees All-Star was hit on the left forearm by a 96.8 mph pitch from Baltimore’s Grant Wolfram in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Orioles.

The Yankees said X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

“Early signs good,” manager Aaron Boone said after the tests. “Looks like he got him on the meat, kind of in the forearm.”

Chisholm, in considerable pain, went directly to the dugout and was pinch run for by José Caballero.

Yankees starter Cam Schlittler had hit Jeremiah Jackson and Coby Mayo in the top of the inning. None of the hit batters appeared to be intentional.

Chisholm earned his second All-Star selection this year and is hitting .243 with 31 homers and 80 RBIs, both career highs. He was sidelined between April 29 and June 3 by a strained right oblique.

After starting the season at third base, Chisholm moved to second when he returned from the IL.

