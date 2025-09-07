Is it Jaxson Dart time already? Listless Giants show little against Washington with Wilson at QB

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter shared a sack, and the latter even blocked a punt later in the game.

In many ways, the New York pass rush was as advertised in the season opener against Washington. It just didn’t matter because of another anemic offensive showing.

Russell Wilson went 17 for 37, and the running game was barely a factor in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. As much as the Giants would like to be patient with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, this game showed how unthreatening the offense can be.

“I think the game’s simple in the sense that we didn’t convert in the red zone,” Wilson said. “We had two chances in the red zone to make it a really close game.”

The Giants twice had the ball inside the 5, settling for a field goal the first time and failing to score at all the second. The play-calling in those situations reflected their larger problem on the day. They went pass, run, pass after they had first-and-goal at the 1, and Wilson threw four straight incompletions after it was first-and-goal from the 3.

Wilson had to deal with an effective pass rush and led the Giants with 44 yards rushing. New York’s running backs, however, had only 30 yards on 15 attempts. Whether Dart can solve any of this is anyone’s guess. The first-round draft pick out of Mississippi was the backup for the Giants — with Jameis Winston designated as the emergency third quarterback — but New York didn’t use Dart.

“Russ is our quarterback,” said coach Brian Daboll, whose team was held to seven or fewer points five times last season. “I think what you do with your backup is you make sure you have enough packages. We’ll see where we’re at.”

Daboll didn’t give a particularly strong endorsement when asked if Wilson is still the starter next weekend against Dallas.

“Yes I mean we’re just right here after the game,” Daboll said. “I got confidence in Ru — we got to do better around overall. Coaches, players, around everybody.”

At times, New York’s best offensive idea seemed to be throwing a jump ball to Malik Nabers, but 12 targets for the standout receiver yielded only five catches for 71 yards — and Nabers appeared to express frustration with Daboll on the sideline at one point.

“We are two competitive people. We want to give him the ball,” Daboll said. “That’s all it is. Two competitive people understanding offensively where we’re at and where we want to be.”

