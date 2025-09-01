Bills backup defensive tackle Carter to miss season after tearing Achilles tendon, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle DeWayne Carter will miss the season after tearing his Achilles…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle DeWayne Carter will miss the season after tearing his Achilles tendon, two people with knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team is off and has yet to reveal the injury. The SchultzReport first reported the news earlier in the day.

Carter has already had surgery for the injury sustained in practice on Wednesday, one of the people said.

The 24-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2024 draft out of Duke. His development was slowed last season after missing five games with a wrist injury.

Carter’s loss further depletes Buffalo’s depth at the position in preparing to open the season by hosting Baltimore on Sept. 7. Veteran free agent addition Larry Ogunjobi will miss the first six games of the season serving an NFL suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Minus Carter, the Bills are down to two rookies, T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker, serving as backups behind starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.

Buffalo’s practice squad includes defensive tackles Zion Logue and Jordan Phillips, an 11-year veteran who returns for a fourth stint with the team. Phillips is expected to require several weeks to get into game shape after missing the entire offseason before signing with Buffalo last week.

