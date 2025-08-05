Raiders trade CB Jakorian Bennett to Eagles for DT Thomas Booker IV, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Teammates congratulate Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett after he intercepted a pass against North Carolina State during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP/Nell Redmond) Teammates congratulate Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett after he intercepted a pass against North Carolina State during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP/Nell Redmond) HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are trading cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

That person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the trade is pending physicals on both players.

Bennett, drafted in the fourth round two years ago out of Maryland, started seven games for the Raiders last season before being shut down because of a torn labrum that required surgery. He played well as a cover cornerback, but Bennett was running with the second and third teams this training camp under first-year coach Pete Carroll.

At 5-foot-10, Bennett doesn’t fit Carroll’s preference of playing taller cornerbacks. Six-foot Eric Stokes and 6-2 rookie Darien Porter have been competing with the starters this camp.

Booker started one game and played in all 17 last season for the Eagles. He also appeared in four postseason games for the Super Bowl champions.

But Booker, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick of Houston, was fifth on the depth chart at a deep defensive tackle position this season.

The Raiders released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on July 24 over a dispute over a recovery plan for a broken foot from last season. The club is attempting to void the remaining $35.25 million of Wilkins’ deal, and he has filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association.

Defensive tackles Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu have been working with the starters.

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.